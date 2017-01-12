VIDEO Bus on the wrong side of the road 'alarming'

A VIDEO of a bus driving on the other side of the road has been labelled as 'alarming' by the Environment and Infrastructure president.

Barry Brehaut, whose committee has responsibility for negotiating the island's bus contract, said it was only right that CT Plus investigated the matter.

'The driving is clearly dangerous,' he said.

'I hope CT Plus do take action as the driver did put other road users at risk.

'I would imagine CT Plus themselves would have been horrified by what they have seen.'

A spokesman for the bus company said: 'The matter is with management and is being investigated.'

The video, which was posted on social media, attracted 200 shares on Facebook.

It shows the bus rounding corners at Le Mont Saint going in the direction of La Grande Rue, St Saviour's.

The post had more than 70 comments and more than 300 reactions.

A police spokesman said Roads Policing Sergeant Tom Marshall was aware of the footage and would discuss the matter further with CT Plus.