Passengers praise Flybe crew after stormy landing

AN INCOMING flight that circled the island for more than half-an-hour ‘felt out of control’ as it landed, as gale force winds caused major disruption to travel yesterday.

Winds reached 60mph, force 10, late afternoon, with Aurigny cancelling a number of flights, while Flybe’s were delayed.

Condor has cancelled its fast ferry sailings between Guernsey, Jersey, St Malo and Poole today and tomorrow, with the 350 affected passengers either being re-scheduled or refunded.

One flight yesterday which did land was Flybe’s Birmingham to Guernsey service, which arrived just after 6.30pm after circling for 35 minutes.

Passenger Roy Tilleard said the descent had been worrying.

‘It was pretty much the worst landing I have ever experienced, but the pilot was brilliant and deserves a lot of credit,’ he said.

‘As it [the plane] came in to 2,000/3,000 ft it was going from side to side, and on landing it felt like the wings were going to touch the ground.’

Fellow passenger Chrissie Gray, who said the plane had been about half-full, added: ‘The flight was fine, but the landing was the worst I have ever had. I had my eyes shut the whole time.’

Visitor Rebecca Collins said the severe turbulence had left passengers feeling frightened and uneasy, but she commended Flybe’s crew for their handling of the situation.

‘It was very, very bouncy – the crew were amazing and assisted us all the way through, but there were definitely some worried faces up there,’ she said.

‘There were some hair-raising moments but they kept us in our seats and we all clapped at the end. I am just glad to be here.’