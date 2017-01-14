Sark Vineyards ‘hounded out of existence’ says Chamber

SARK’S Chamber of Commerce ‘fears for the very future of the island’ following the news that Sark Vineyards would be closing.

The company has blamed constant conflict with the island’s government for the decision, including the recent move to tax alcohol production.

‘The vineyards were one of the biggest employers of resident labour on Sark and their operation meant that business actually filtered through to all walks of enterprise on the island,’ the Chamber said in a statement.

‘The vineyards had potential, if encouraged, to provide as a visitor attractor for Sark and therefore increasing numbers for all involved in the island’s service industry, not least Sark Shipping.’

Twenty-five full and part-time jobs will be lost.