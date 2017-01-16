Beanjar’s the star on BBC’s One Show

GUERNSEY beanjar starred on Friday night’s The One Show.

A filming team from the BBC One TV programme came over in early December to make the dish and used a number of local products, including Rocquette cider and local herbs.

Rocquette Cider co-owner James Meller said it was great to be involved.

‘I tasted it, and it had a lovely smoky flavour,’ he said.

‘He used the cider in the beanjar, and it’s of course essential to use local cider.’