P&R considering innovation fund despite Jersey scheme failings

LAUNCHING a Guernsey innovation fund is still under consideration, despite one in Jersey coming under fire for a catalogue of failings.

Policy & Resources president Gavin St Pier has confirmed his committee was still looking at using some of the States’ reserves to invest in local businesses.

He would not, however, be drawn on the situation with the Jersey fund – the subject of a damning new report.

‘It is still something we are interested in,’ Deputy St Pier said.

‘It is something the Policy & Resources investment sub-committee are keeping under consideration in terms of the management of reserves and investment funds.

‘I don’t know enough about their [Jersey’s] scheme. I don’t know how it was set-up, how it was controlled, so I can’t comment.’