We’ll deal with Brexit as we did LVCR loss, says Healthspan CEO

A MAJOR local exporter has said it is ready to be flexible to deal with the challenges presented by Brexit.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Theresa May spoke of the UK’s intentions to leave the single market in favour of setting up a ‘new, comprehensive, bold and ambitious free-trade agreement’.

Healthspan Ltd is one of the local companies that could be affected, as it currently exports goods to EU countries.

CEO Tim Pethick said the UK’s departure from the single market would challenge the company, but he felt the business was capable of managing the situation.

‘We currently sell into a number of European countries and we trade with a number of others. It is impossible to say at this stage what leaving the single market would mean because we don’t know what trade arrangements would replace it as yet,’ he said.