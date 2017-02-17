Salerie review reveals 'lack of understanding' over the scope of the project

ENVIRONMENT’S decision to change its mind over who had priority at the Salerie Corner Junction resulted in the contractor’s planning being ‘compromised’ and additional costs, a post implementation review has revealed.

The review, published today, was commissioned following criticism over the costs of the project jumping from an estimated £50,000 to an eventual £115,000.

It said there was a lack of understanding of the scope of the works at the start of the project.

The review found issues encountered with the delivery of the project included Environment & Infrastructure changing its mind to give priority to cyclists and pedestrians, instead of vehicles.

When the police found out about the change, the force raised ‘a strong representation’ that the revised arrangement, with cycle priority, put those more vulnerable road users at great risk.

A safety audit then had to be carried out, extra CCTV needed to be installed and so too did additional lights, signs and markings and additional tactile paving.

Changes to the size and location of the originally proposed tactile paving also had to be made.

‘The result of these changes was that the Contractor’s planning of his works were compromised,’ said the review.

‘This affected both the time needed to carry out the works and the efficiency of his operations, which both attract additional costs.’

The review also said there was confusion on the site as States staff tried to give his workers instructions.