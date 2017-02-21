Same-sex marriage start date set for May

SAME-SEX marriages could take place in Guernsey by 4 May.

The new law was registered in January, but still needs underlying legislation to be approved before it becomes effective.

The earliest this can be debated by the States will be at its meeting on 26 April and if backed will come into effect on 2 May.

In order to get married couples would need to qualify for a special licence from the Greffe which allows marriages to take place one clear day after giving notice.

‘People are keen to know when same-sex couples will be able to get married in Guernsey,’ said Employment & Social Security president Michelle Le Clerc.

‘We thought it important to share the information that we have, which is to the best of our knowledge and dependent on the timetable being met as explained.’