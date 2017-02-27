Belated Christmas treat for senior islanders

MORE than 100 senior islanders enjoyed the annual Lions Club of Guernsey post-Christmas party on Saturday.

After a traditional Christmas dinner, Morris dancers Belles and Broomsticks were the afternoon’s main entertainment.

The club’s public relations officer Chris McDonnell said that of the people attending, 80 had come through Age Concern, while the remainder were invited by the Lions Club from a list of some 200 names.

‘We try to rotate people each year,’ he said.

‘It’s so popular people want to come every year.

‘It’s a great event and everyone seems to enjoy it.

'It’s a wintery part of the year with nothing much going on.’

The event has been running annually for more than 25 years, and this year it was held at The Peninsula Hotel.

After the dancing, party-goers were treated to a few rounds of bingo, hosted by club member Dave Marquand.

They then went on their way, each receiving a box of biscuits as they left.

Among the guests was Daphne Zabiela, who as a driver had brought three others with her – Ada Climo, Marion Martel and Alice Blondel.

‘We’ve had a beautiful time,’ she said.

‘The Lions Club are so good to the old age people – they do everything for them.’

Also having a good time was Brian de Jersey: ‘It’s been smashing,’ he said.

‘A very good meal –the soup was very nice, followed by turkey and a mini mince pie.’

The Lions Club also organises a concert and an afternoon tea party during the year, and this year it will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in the island.