Taxi group rep has doubts about driverless bus service

DOUBT has been cast on the suitability of a driverless bus service in Guernsey by president of the Taxi Owners’ Federation Leon Gallienne.

Locally-based company ShuttleBuzz Ltd is looking for investment to fund a feasibility study into using fully autonomous driverless shuttle buses in the island.

If that is successful, the company would like to bring over a test vehicle.

Mr Gallienne said that while some taxi drivers said that they would not use a driverless service, others wondered how much it would cost.

Personally, he was sceptical that such vehicles would work in the island.

‘They may work on a straight road but in Guernsey, with the small lanes and road closures, it would be very, very difficult,’ he said.

‘At least with drivers we can think on our feet if we come to an emergency road closure.

‘In the short term, I don’t think there are any concerns about them taking over from the taxi industry.’

He said that perhaps in the long-term the technology could reach a point where it could be used all over the island.

Mr Gallienne had looked at what was happening with the technology in other jurisdictions and found that it is still at an experimental stage.

He also wondered what would happen to the jobs that are currently in the public transport industry.

‘Every time you put a driverless bus or car on, it takes someone’s job. Where are they going to put the people who are unemployed in this industry?’

If a service did come to the island, he thought it might work perhaps running a return route between Town and the Bridge.

‘But it’s probably going to be more competition for the Petit Train than us,’ he said.

Petit Train director Laura Bean said she did not see that driverless buses would be competition for the service.

‘With other operators here, we try to work together,’ she said. ‘It’s more about that than competition.’

She thought the idea was an interesting innovation.

‘It certainly would be different, but I think a lot of our customers are coming because we talk to them [on the train],’ she said.

‘A driverless bus might not have that, I expect.’

The Petit Train service is due to resume on 15 April.

n ShuttleBuzz Ltd’s Jenny Ozanne said there has been an encouraging response to its ideas from businesses, which are now considering putting some money towards a feasibility study, as well as from the public.