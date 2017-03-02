‘He was a very charming fellow, always full of fun’

TRIBUTES have been paid to a man who ‘represented the good old-fashioned virtues of parish life in general and douzaine life in particular’.

A deputy for St Saviour’s from 1991 to 1994, Stan Bichard died on Friday aged 82.

Mr Bichard had run an insurance brokerage business and was a vice-president of the West Show Committee.

He fronted the highly popular Bish’s Banjo Boys from the 1960s, who entertained audiences at places such as the Strawberry Farm.

He represented St Saviour’s parish as a procureur of the poor, a constable and was dean of the douzaine at the time he retired after 28 years in 2011.

Current dean of the douzaine Victor de Garis took over from Mr Bichard as church warden about nine years ago.

‘He was a very charming fellow and always full of fun,’ he said. ‘He was nice to talk to and got on well with people.’