Deputy wants full apology after code of conduct complaints dropped

Deputy Lyndon Trott said he believes he is owed a full apology code of conduct complaints against him and two other senior politicians have been dismissed.

Just two days after being confirmed as the new chairwoman of the States Members’ Conduct Panel considering the complaints, Judy Beaugeard said she was not satisfied that there was prima facie evidence to support them.

Deputies Trott, Mary Lowe, and Paul Le Pelley had each received two complaints from the Guernsey Disability Alliance and the Guernsey Community Foundation in relation to alleged comments about Deputy Marc Leadbeater’s ability to carry out his political work because of his family commitments.

Deputy Trott said the two individuals who made the complaints, Wayne Bulpitt from the Guernsey Community Foundation and Robin Le Prevost of the Guernsey Disability Alliance, ‘should know better than to throw such serious accusations around with not a shred of supporting evidence’.

He reiterated that he had been asked for political advice by the president of Education Sport and Culture and that is what he had provided.

He had no idea about Deputy Leadbeater’s personal circumstances until reading about them in the Guernsey Press.

‘My exasperation at how Mr Bulpitt and Mr Le Prevost have handled this has not subsided since the complaints came to light,’ he said.