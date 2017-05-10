Puffin-based livery revealed for Air Alderney’s Islanders

A BOLD branding design for the new company Air Alderney has been released.

The airline aims to paint its fleet of Islanders with a livery based on the striking appearance of what is arguably Alderney’s most iconic species – the puffin.

The news follows a series of investments that owner Danny Brem Wilson has made in the airline.

He has rented three apartments at the Arsenal for airline crew, who will arrive in June, has bought tools and equipment for the airport hangar – arriving in a container next week and bought three stretchers with which to equip its planes so that it can eventually undertake medivacs.

The company will take two of its refurbished Britten Norman Islanders to Alderney at the end of June and another by the end of the year.

Hangar space is agreed and they are waiting for the General Services Committee to approve a move into the airport Portacabin so that they have an Alderney address.

Even without yet doing any marketing the company has been deluged with interest in their first two routes – Jersey from September and Cherbourg from October – and for charter flights, hence the third plane.

The proposed schedule is:

Jersey rotations: Monday (two); Wednesday (two) Friday (two) Saturday (two); Sunday evening (one)

Cherbourg rotations: Monday (one); Thursday (one); Saturday (one).