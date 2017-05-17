Local publisher Blue Ormer releases two new works

HOT on the heels of March’s Guernsey As It Used to Be, Blue Ormer Publishing, founded by Guernseyman Steve Foote, has two new offerings.

The Trail of Ebenezer Le Page, written by Steve himself, is a guided tour of the Guernsey locations associated with The Book of Ebenezer Le Page and its author, G B Edwards, and is intended to help visitors and residents learn more about the novel and the man who wrote it.

Illustrated with maps, photos and quotes, it shows how the people and events in the author’s life inspired his classic novel.

‘I set up Blue Ormer Publishing specifically to publish Genius Friend, Edward Chaney’s biography of G B Edwards [the author had bequeathed the copyright of the unpublished book to Chaney before he died in 1976]. But I also wanted to concentrate on anything with a Channel Island connection.

‘The guide came about because the Guernsey Information Centre got in touch with Edward asking for a photo of G B Edwards then a friend of mine came to Guernsey and went to the centre and asked, “Where can I go to find out more about Ebenezer Le Page”. And I thought, “We need to do something”.

Steve researched and created a guided tour for Edwards’ descendants, and last year took them around the island to different locations – houses, quarries, roads specific to the author’s life and as inspiration and scenes from the novel. I was was lucky enough to be invited, and reported on the tour.

‘The family took some photos as they went around, we’ve included maps and elements of things that G B wrote to Edward and put it all together.

The guide is published as The Trail of Ebenezer Le Page.

From the literary and historic to the contemporary, Blue Ormer has published its first volume of poetry – Richard Fleming’s Stone Witness.

The Ulster-born poet has lived in the Channel Islands since 1994. Widely published and broadcast on radio, he has performed at literary festivals in the UK and Europe. This is his third published collection.