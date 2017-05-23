Big spenders Health and Home Affairs set out priority policies

MOVING Health’s adult and children community services under one roof at the King Edward VII site is now one step closer.

The project, along with reviewing the Princess Elizabeth Hospital layout as well as Health & Social Care’s properties, has been listed on the capital portfolio for the next four years.

According to the committee, consolidating its community services all to the King Edward site would allow greater collaboration between teams, easier access for service users and offer opportunities for efficiencies and combining common services.

Staff would also ‘move out of several other properties which are no longer suitable for the type of services now being offered and could be released to raise further capital’.

It comes as a 347-page document, which includes the Policy & Resource plan, a medium-term financial plan and the development of capital portfolio projects, was published yesterday and has been submitted for debate by the States on 27 June.

As part of that each of the committees’ policy plans were also released.

The plans outline the committees’ priority of work to deliver the agreed outcomes of the Policy & Resource plan.

Health & Social Care said the next four years would be a critical period as it continues the process of transformation.