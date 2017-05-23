Guernsey Clematis wins gold at Chelsea Flower Show
RAYMOND EVISON has won a Gold Award at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.
His display of Guernsey Clematis at this year’s show carries the theme of a ‘Contemporary Sea Shore’.
It features forty different varieties of clematis and more than two thousand plants, are all arranged to appear as if they're floating on waves.
The Queen last night visited the exhibition.
