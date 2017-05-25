Nominate your local hero now for Pride of Guernsey

HAVE you nominated your local hero yet for this year's Pride of Guernsey Awards? We have now revealed all 12 categories and their sponsors and are waiting to hear from you.

Following last year’s inaugural campaign – which brought hundreds of nominations (including Jessica Pearce and George Garnett pictured above) and attracted 20,000 votes ­– we are expecting another huge response to a local set of honours that islanders have instantly taken to their hearts.

Our 12 awards will again reflect those doing extraordinary things every day and who deserve a special public thank-you. For some it will be for family, friends or neighbours, for others it will just simply all be in a day’s work.

The popular categories stay the same and include Emergency Hero of the Year (aimed at our 999 responders), Angel of the Year (for our medics and nurses), Neighbour of the Year, Carer of the Year, Parish Champion of the Year and Teacher of the Year.

We will also be searching for the Bailiwick’s grandparents of the year, parents of the year, young achievers, those who make great contributions to our arts community, or who have overcome adversity, or those who - on behalf of our islands - roll out the welcome mat in style.

The Guernsey Press has also again teamed up with an exclusive group of local businesses who have each become our official partners to sponsor the categories. All have chosen an award which has relevance for them and each will be donating a prize worth £1,000 to the chosen winners.

They are Rossborough, Ravenscroft, Swoffers, Specsavers, OCS, Garenne, CI Co-op, Christies Group, Butterfield, Moonpig, Close Finance and Cimandis Foodservice.

Every person nominated will be featured in the newspaper and online.

Nominate them now online at www.prideofguernsey.com or send in one of the forms appearing in the newspaper or available at various outlets around the island.

Don't miss your chance to say thank-you to your local hero and reveal why you think they make our islands proud.

For more details on the awards and sponsors go to www.prideofguernsey.com, www.guernseypress.com or our Facebook and Twitter sites, using the hashtag #PrideOfGuernsey.

Closing date for all nominations is 30 June.