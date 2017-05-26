La Vallette’s Horseshoe Pool ready for tomorrow’s opening

FINAL works are taking place at the Horseshoe Pool at La Vallette, which is set to open tomorrow.

La Vallette Legacy Team chairman Pat Johnson said it was nice to see the pool looking as it was.

The team has been involved in the repairs at La Vallette after the bathing pools suffered extreme damage in 2014’s storms.

Yesterday saw concrete poured in to fill in the spaces between the reinforcements which have been installed in some of the steps.

Chris Machon, owner of MS Engineering, has been heavily involved and said work began more than a year ago.

There have used 30mm stainless steel rods which have been anchored into Guernsey granite, with further stainless reinforcements linking them together.

Mr Machon said that no matter how much tidal pressure or from which angle it came, the steps would stay secure.

‘It will be impossible to push up.’