Trislander had to go back into service

AURIGNY’S soon-to-be retired last remaining Trislander found itself shouldering the passenger load last weekend.

G-BEVT, or Victor Tango as it is known, is being withdrawn from the Aurigny fleet at the end of the month and last weekend was scheduled to conduct pleasure flights in Alderney and Guernsey in aid of charity.

However the charity flights in Guernsey in the morning had to be postponed – because the Trislander had to be roped into service.

A group who had travelled to Alderney from Southampton for the day for the aerial trips around the island found themselves stranded overnight.

However it was a happy ending for them – the next day, they got to fly back to the UK on G-BEVT.

A spokesman for Aurigny said the Dorniers were out of action because of a ‘combination of factors’.