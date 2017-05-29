Followers of geek have a fantasy day

THERE is more to ‘geek-dom’ than fantasy and science fiction, visitors to Guernsey Museum found out at the weekend.

Alongside the Star Wars, Star Trek, Harry Potter and anime items on display during this year’s Big Geekend was a chance to find out more about trees, bell-ringing, traditional music and local dancing, war games and iron age-style weaving.

Entertaining visitors with his musical talents was James Dumbleton, who started out by playing traditional English bagpipes which he said were based on French pipes and seemed well suited to this Guernsey occasion.

Later on he was playing a mandolin, and a fiddle to accompany the Guernsey Dancers on the terrace.

For those more interested in the fantasy and sci-fi side there was plenty to see, and young Lego and Pokemon fan Jack Whiting, 10 (‘almost 11’), took up the challenge of finding pictures of Star Wars characters hidden around the displays.

He also collects Lego figures. ‘I put some characters together to make crazy hybrids,’ said Jack, who wants to become a Lego ‘maker’, creating sets, and to make Guernsey Museum in Lego one day.

Leo Rivers, who is eight next month, said he collected Pokemon cards and also liked video games and Lego. ‘Sometimes I just make it into what I want to make it into,’ he said.

For Star Wars fans there was the chance to play a table top war game based on the films, hosted by head of museum services Dr Jason Monaghan.

He said this was the fourth Geekend and one of its aims was to show people what was on offer at the museum generally.

‘The castle [Castle Cornet] gets a lot of attention so it’s nice to do something that’s based here,’ he said.