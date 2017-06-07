Runway views - which do you agree with?

IN THE 30 years since I first worked at Guernsey Airport, there have been many changes. Security has been ramped up, grass has given way to concrete, hangars have sprung up, a new terminal has risen in place of the old and £80m. has been spent on re-profiling and resurfacing the runway and repurposing a meadow.

Change is a constant. On a small island, sea and air links take on a particular importance and maintaining these links and keeping them affordable is an enduring topic. So, the idea of extending the runway certainly bears thinking about. The question is, does that idea stand up to scrutiny?

Previous investigations concluded that there was no benefit to be had, and none of the airlines operating in Guernsey needed a runway extension for their future plans.

Nevertheless, the newish Committee for Economic Development have agreed, by a majority, to spend many tens of thousands of pounds on consultants to look into the matter again. Various figures have been bandied around as to how much this extension would cost. Deputy Ferbrache has confirmed that he’s made a bid for funds from the Capital Prioritisation programme set to go before the States next month. But we don’t know what that figure is and the policy letter is unlikely to make it any clearer.

However, extending the runway is not just about installing a strip of tarmac. There’s also re-routing of roads, compulsory purchase of houses and fields, the repositioning of approach lighting and the enormous civil engineering task of levelling land that falls away considerably.

There’s only one reason to make the runway longer and that is to accommodate aircraft that need a greater landing or take-off distance than is currently available. One might be forgiven then for assuming that there are a dwindling number of airlines with aircraft that can fit on our current runway. Not so – there are at least 15 airlines based in the UK or on the near continent that have aircraft which could happily use it just as it is, with seat capacities ranging from about 16 to 122. Small passenger aircraft are not going to disappear any time soon. They’re needed for small regional airports and on thinner routes. So maybe the first question to ask before spending anywhere between £40m. and maybe up to £80m. of taxpayers’ money is why none of them are coming here now? It isn’t because of the length of the runway.

Of course, no discussion of a longer runway is complete without mention of easyJet. The lure of a headline fare of £9.99 is seductively attractive, not least when compared with a last-minute half-term Aurigny ticket at 15 times the price. However, the average price for an easyJet ticket across their network is £63. While a few are paying a tenner, others are paying £150 for the same trip.

Presently, two-thirds of Aurigny’s Gatwick flights sell for £67 or less. And, for the time being at least, this also includes free hold bags. Perhaps the average price difference isn’t quite as large as imagined?

And even if the fares from a large, low-cost operator might be a little cheaper, due in part to some costs being transferred from the passenger to the Guernsey taxpayer, what percentage is that saving of holiday here or a trip away? When it’s hard to find a great deal of accommodation locally for much under £100 a night, maybe air fares aren’t the only or even the main reason people don’t travel. Perhaps what also needs addressing is better utilisation of Aurigny’s aircraft to reduce the taxpayer subsidy and maybe a different pricing structure? It is to be hoped that the long-awaited reports into Aurigny provide some innovative solutions.

But all this debate about fares is largely academic. Advocates of extending the runway have not produced a shred of evidence that easyJet would come here if the runway was lengthened. It’s also worth saying that easyJet’s business model includes aggressive negotiation of airport fees. In short, they would rather not pay any. Loss of revenue to the States could therefore be significant. And that income would have to be made up through increased taxes or charges elsewhere. The only route that a 150-seater aircraft could feasibly operate on a daily basis is Gatwick. If the States were to license another airline on the Gatwick route Aurigny’s days are numbered.

Comparisons are often made with Jersey and the services they have. But Jersey’s population is half as large again as Guernsey’s, the demographic is different and the tourist offering is different. Jersey also has numerous destinations operated by aircraft that could come here now. But they don’t – and it’s not the runway length that’s stopping them.

Some claim that easyJet could operate a regional service, such as Liverpool. Currently, Guernsey has a twice-daily service to Manchester, enabling day trips and also myriad global connections. Even if there were any chance of filling a 150-seat aircraft to Liverpool, it would certainly be at the expense of a popular, useful and year-round service to Manchester. Be careful what you wish for.

Others hope for new routes to the continent. In the not-too-distant past it was possible to fly from Guernsey to Zurich, Amsterdam and Geneva among other destinations. These services were operated on aircraft with seat capacities of around 35 and they could not be sustained. There is simply no possibility that they could work with an aircraft four or five times that size.

There are those who say that lengthening the runway is futureproofing against Gatwick charging more for smaller aircraft such as the ATR. Ironically, the same people seem to have little concern about losing our Gatwick slots to a third party who could pack their bags and leave any time. But, with the UK Government having given the green light to Heathrow for a third runway, maybe Gatwick won’t be turning business away any time soon. In any case, there are other, less expensive ways of mitigating this issue.

In a final act of desperation, those who believe in a pot of gold at the end of the (longer) runway throw up the idea that bigger aircraft could do triangular routes with Jersey. And, indeed, a couple of such routes exist now. But triangular routes are absolutely not low-cost operator territory. They’re time-hungry and it’s impossible to maximise the load factor because of the overlapping sector in the middle. They are the territory of small aircraft making a go of thin routes.

The idea that by being able to accommodate an aircraft with 30 more seats than is currently possible, we are going to magically transform the tourist, leisure and business travel markets is pure, unfettered, expensive fantasy. And the cost of that fantasy? The repayments on capital, plus lost airport revenue could be anywhere from £4m. to £7m. a year. And it will be taxpayers who pay. Less tangible, but equally concerning, would be the loss of security on our lifeline routes and the inevitably reduced flight frequency that larger aircraft bring. Six return flights a day to Gatwick would be cut to three with no guarantee that there would be a red eye. It’s also hard to imagine that the commitment to getting people home in times of poor weather would be as strong.

Then there is also the opportunity cost to consider. Tens of millions of pounds of capital from a limited pot spent on building a runway extension is money that can’t be spent on other more pressing projects. Just like the tens of thousands being spent on yet another consultant’s report.