‘Full States would have backed a ferry trial’

HAD a proposal for a trial passenger-only inter-island ferry service been put to the States, it would have been approved, one deputy believes.

David De Lisle has raised questions over the appetite of Economic Development and Policy & Resources to support the trial in the future following Guernsey’s refusal to support it this year.

But he believes his colleagues would have backed underwriting the trial service, run by Condor, by £125,000.

‘It is something that would have definitely been supported,’ he said.

‘We have to support public wish and drive.’

But Economic Development president Deputy Peter Ferbrache has argued that taking an emergency Billet to the States for support would not have been appropriate as it went against joined-up government.