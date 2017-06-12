Local astronomer captures space station crossing the sun

IT TOOK just over one second for the International Space Station to cross the face of the Sun on Saturday - however it was long enough for La Societe's astronomy section to capture the rare event.

David Le Conte, from the astronomy section of La Societe Guernesiaise, said it was the first time such an event had been captured in Guernsey, as far as he was aware.

The image was captured on Saturday at La Societe's observatory, and five images were taken with a 5-inch Takahashi refracting telescope, equipped with a special solar filter, and using a Canon 600D camera.

They were processed and stacked by astronomy section member Jean Dean, who also enlarged one of the images to show the detail of the Space Station

The above picture is a montage of the five images.