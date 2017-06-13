Islanders challenge idea to remove L’Ancresse sea wall

THE impact of the removal of a large section of wall at L’Ancresse Bay was the main concern raised by those who attended presentations on the future of the beach yesterday.

Other key issues raised at the meetings organised by the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure involved the future of the kiosk, and the cost of the proposed work.

Two meetings were held, at 4pm – attended by about 40 people – and at 7.30, when just under 80 people went along.

Greg Guthrie of engineers Royal HaskoningDHV outlined the various options that had been explored, ranging from doing nothing – which would create health and safety risks – to creating a ‘sub-bay’ using breakwaters at a cost of an estimated £2.7m.

The preferred option, for just over £1m., would see two protective rock groynes built, one in front of the kiosk, on part of the wall which would be retained, and one 130m to the west, near the rock outcrop in the middle of the bay.

This and the removal of the wall between the groynes, should allow the redevelopment of a sandy beach, he said.

During the meetings’ question and answer session, the committee was challenged as to why the wall could not just be left and reinforced.

E&I president Barry Brehaut pointed out several times during both meetings that the wall was a defence – an anti-tank wall – not a sea defence, and Mr Guthrie said the reflecting action of the wall had led to a fall in the level of sand in the beach – a point that was disputed by more than one audience member.