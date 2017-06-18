Cour du Parc tower cladding ‘was tested with a blowtorch’

THE materials used in cladding fitted to Cour du Parc flats a few years ago was tested to make sure it was not flammable, the chief executive of the Guernsey Housing Association has said.

Following Monday’s devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in London, Mr Williams responded to a Facebook user’s concern at reports that the cladding fitted to the London block had helped the fire to spread so rapidly.

‘The external insulation at Cour du Parc is produced by Kingspan, a supplier to the UK and internationally, and the product is non-flammable,’ he said.

‘Before ordering it GHA staff actually tried it out by taking a blowtorch to the insulation and could not get it to light.’

He said that according to news reports the cladding used on Grenfell Tower had a polyethylene or plastic core insulation, which is a different material.

There are fire alarms in Cour du Parc, which Mr Williams said are tested weekly.