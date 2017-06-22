‘Brexit bills of interest to us’

SEPARATE bills to be delivered on Brexit by the UK are of interest to Guernsey, the Policy & Resources president has said, as he stated that the island would continue to work hard to ensure Guernsey’s objectives are considered.

In the Queen’s Speech, delivered yesterday lunchtime, she set out the UK government’s intention to deliver eight bills necessary for Brexit – including legislation allowing Britain to determine its own immigration, customs and trade arrangements.

She also outlined the new government’s domestic priorities, including changes to technical education and further plans for tackling domestic violence.

Deputy Gavin St Pier said his Policy & Resources Committee monitored the legislative agenda of the United Kingdom as laid out in the Queen’s Speech with interest.

‘There are a number of bills that are of potential interest to Guernsey, where certain UK measures may need to be replicated in, or extended to, the island,’ he said.

‘This includes those in relation to Brexit, such as the Repeal Bill, Customs Bill, Trade Bill, Immigration Bill, Fisheries Bill, Agriculture Bill and the International Sanctions Bill. Each of these bills relate to the core priorities that have been the focus of our Brexit engagement with the UK government to date.’