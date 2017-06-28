Strawberry Farm site neighbours critical of development plans

PLANS to build housing at the former Strawberry Farm site have been criticised by neighbours, who have expressed concerns over the impact on traffic flow, over-development and the area losing its rural character.

The owners of the site, Fuller Group, are seeking permission to convert the former tourist attraction in Rue des Issues, St Saviour’s, which has been out of use since 2008.

The designs are to create four three-bedroom houses and one two-bedroom house on the site.

Peter Bott, who has lived in Rue des Issues for 33 years, said ‘turning the site into a housing estate’ was a completely inappropriate use of the land.

‘It is a very small and nice lane.

‘If the people who move in have two or three cars you are looking at an extra dozen or so vehicles,’ he said.

‘On top of that you have oil delivery tankers, service and sewage vehicles and all the things that come with building an estate in such a small lane.’

He suggested that an equestrian centre would be a more suitable use for the site.

Another resident said it was a shame that the site had been allowed to deteriorate to its current state.

‘It used to be a nice little tourist attraction but it is in no fit state for that now. It is no surprise that no-one wants to go in there,’ they said.

‘We have all watched it deteriorate and it is a shame because Guernsey needs little attractions.’