Pupils ‘are an afterthought in potential teachers’ strike’

PUPILS appear to be an afterthought of potential strike action at Les Beaucamps, parents have said, as some spoke of bullying at the school.

The majority of teachers at Les Beaucamps are threatening industrial action next Tuesday and Thursday as an ‘absolute last resort’ due to serious concerns about management and the behaviour of school leaders.

However, one parent, whose son is in Year 8 at the school, said while teachers had to be respected, they felt pupils’ best interests had been overlooked.

‘My initial reaction [to the news of the strike] was anger as I personally don’t believe that striking achieves anything, it produces rash quick-fixes that usually fail later on,’ they said.

‘My main concern was obviously what will happen to the pupils during this time of strike action. Thankfully the Education department has now said they will be supervised, however, this could be as a whole school in the hall which isn’t very productive for two days. I think the pupils should remain at the forefront of all of this, but they seem to be an afterthought.’

The parent was worried it would set a bad example to pupils and hoped the matter could be resolved before next week.

‘It would be a sad way to end a good year of teaching. I hope the teachers get the recognition and security they deserve because they do a fantastic job.’