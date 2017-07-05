‘Rebuild La Mare, make Grammar post-16 college’

A NEW high school will be built at La Mare and The Grammar converted into a post-16 college under plans unveiled by Education today.

The committee has released its vision about how to move to a three-school secondary model as part of the ending of selection.

It will also transform post-16 education, proposing that alongside the 900-pupil Post-16 College at Les Varendes for all full-time courses, Les Ozouets campus will become a Training College for part-time courses, apprenticeships and adult learning.

The preferred option is estimated to cost £108m. for the building works over the next seven years while the operational costs at £26m. are about £1.5m. to £2m. less than the current four-school approach.

‘Previous States decisions and, of course, the need to deliver education more efficiently have guided our thinking, but it has been the interests of our children and young people and our staff that has been the main driver for the transformation we are proposing,’ said Education, Sport & Culture president Deputy Paul Le Pelley.

‘We will not revisit any of the previous States decisions. We know the education system we want to create, but even more importantly we know how we are going to get there. It is the way that we transition to any new structure – ensuring that our children’s education is not adversely affected, ensuring that we are able to retain and recruit excellent staff, ensuring that we can make efficiencies along the way – that is critical.'