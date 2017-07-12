Speed limits under review, but major changes unlikely

A WIDE-RANGING review of speed limits is being carried out in a bid to improve road safety.

Roads near schools and village centres, main roads without pavements and narrow roads where pavement surfing is an issue are the main focus.

A spokesman for Traffic and Highway Services said the last comprehensive review, which focused on roads near schools, took place in 2006.

Following a trial period a series of 25mph around schools were subsequently adopted.

‘A significant amount of data was also collected on traffic speeds in 2010 but no further detailed work was undertaken prior to consideration of the 2014 integrated transport strategy,’ they said. ‘This work stream has been given a high priority by Environment & Infrastructure as one of a number of measures aimed at improving road safety.’

Committee president Deputy Barry Brehaut said the review was wide-ranging, but was unlikely to result in any sweeping changes.