Mixed emotions for Watson after final defeat

HEATHER WATSON is determined to ensure that her formidable doubles partnership with Henri Kontinen becomes more than just an annual thing.

Twelve months ago the pair carried off the mixed doubles trophy at Wimbledon.

This time around they came up just short, losing 6-4, 6-4 to the number one seeds Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis in the final on Centre Court.

Besides the 2016 and 2017 Championships at the All England Club, Watson and Kontinen have never played together at any other tournaments, meaning Sunday’s defeat was their first in 12 rounds of tennis.

A combination of conflicting schedules together with Watson’s lowly singles ranking – she is currently 102 in the world – now threatens to scupper their plans to join forces elsewhere in the future.

In order to qualify automatically at singles for August’s US Open, the next Grand Slam event on the tennis calendar, Watson must realistically be inside the top 60.

Without a place in the singles draw she is not eligible to appear in the doubles competitions.

This year’s Wimbledon was an exception to the rule because the All England Club granted her a wild card into the singles.