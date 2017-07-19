Bus passenger numbers on the up

More than 77,000 extra passengers used the scheduled bus service during the first six months of the year than the same period in 2016.

In total, 816,914 passengers travelled between January and end of June, a 10.4% rise for the year to date.

The second quarter total of 489,191 passengers is the highest since 2010.

This is the fourth consecutive year in which passengers numbers have increased since the dip experienced in 2013.

‘Passenger numbers continue to go from strength to strength, which is cause for celebration given the large number of associated benefits of high bus usage.,’ said Environment & Infrastructure president Barry Brehaut.

‘We have seen growth across the board with increases in student pass journeys, first introduced in early 2016, senior citizen travel and night bus service users. Importantly, the number of fare paying passengers is also up to 605,719 for the first six months of this year, compared to 575,925 during the same period in 2016.’

The previous 20 year high in passenger numbers was recorded in 2010.