Downpour accounts for near quarter of monthly average

ALMOST a quarter of a month’s rainfall poured down over Guernsey within just half an hour yesterday afternoon.

Roads were flooded, power supplies flickered and the College of Further Education Coutanchez campus was damaged by a suspected lightning strike.

A Guernsey Met Office spokesman said 9mm of rain fell in about 30 minutes from 2.15pm. The average rainfall for the month is 42.1mm.

There were also lightning strikes.

A College of FE staff member confirmed that lightning had either struck its workshop block or somewhere nearby.

‘The lights went out, the fire alarm went off and we’ve had to restart the IT system,’ he said.

‘We’ve lost a few roof tiles.’

The building also suffered flooding, although it was unclear whether this was due to a burst pipe or damaged gutter.

There was also rubble left in the corridors of the building.

The college has broken up for the summer so there were no students in the building at the time.

The Pollet was also badly flooded in the deluge.

Alex Lock, from Luna Bar, said the premises had flooded quite badly.

He and his team had managed to pump all the water out with help from staff at the White Hart and Barbados nightclub.