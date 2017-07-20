Pride of Guernsey: 'Teacher really is ace'

ST SAMPSON’S HIGH SCHOOL teacher Serena Ace-Hopkins ‘goes above and beyond’ to help students achieve their best.

That is one of the reasons behind her anonymous nomination for the Garenne-sponsored Teacher of the Year Award.

‘She deserves this reward because she always goes out of her way to help others no matter what – she is one of the easiest teachers to speak to and has such a kind, big heart.

‘She is hard-working and certainly does try her best for her students.

‘Not only that, but she is funny, caring and very easy to get along with.

‘Miss Ace makes you feel welcome and will go out of her way to make sure everyone is doing the best they possibly can. I can’t think of anyone more deserving.

‘Her help and determination to ensure everyone is pushing to be the best does not go unnoticed, she is brilliant. She is willing to give an extra hand whether it’s for school work or just for a chat.

‘I think most people will agree that Miss Ace most definitely is “ace”.’