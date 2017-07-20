‘River’ of rain floods Moulin Huet Tea Room

A ‘RIVER’ of water flowed through the Moulin Huet Tea Room during Tuesday’s deluge of rainfall, the lease-holders said, as they spent the day yesterday cleaning and clearing up.

The flash storm, which saw almost a quarter of a month’s rain fall within just half an hour, caused many properties to flood, including shops in the High Street and Lower Pollet.

While the heavy rain poured down, lightning strikes caused Guernsey Water’s pumping stations and three drinking water treatment works to trip, compounding the problem.

Luna Bar, in the Lower Pollet, was flooded as the drainage system failed, while Clinton Cards in the High Street was forced to close after an overflowing gutter led to water pouring through the back of the shop.

Clinton Cards supervisor Paul Billien said they had to close for a couple of hours while they got rid of the water, but no stock was lost.

Commercial Arcade businesses were also hit when water started coming up through their basement drains and firefighters had to help.

Geraldine and Graham Benson were unable to open the Moulin Huet Tea Room yesterday due to the damage caused by the deluge, which Mrs Benson said had been a worrying experience.

‘It was a little bit scary,’ she said.

‘Once the rains started to come down, we locked ourselves and our customers in our indoor area as the pathway became a torrent.

‘We bolted all our doors up and then suddenly I noticed in the back field there was a river forming.’