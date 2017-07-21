New Forest expedition tests DofE students

SEVEN St Anne’s School students were striding out through the New Forest this week for the expedition element of their silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

The students spent five days and four nights under canvas after setting out for Hampshire after practice sessions spent walking round Alderney.

The silver DofE team consist of Jen Butler, Danielle Allen, Poppy Taylor, Deborah Etheredge, Liam Moore, Nic Clarke and Josh Tugby.

Duke of Edinburgh’s Award co-ordinator Martyn Brown said: ‘Their undertaking has been no small effort. Over the past week they been lost, grumpy, made to make decisions, each has taken turns leading the team, they have endured temperatures of 30C and camped under thunder and lightning with torrential rain. It makes me so very proud say they remained in good spirits and galvanised each other as a team.’

Throughout the year they have also been completing the volunteering, physical and skills elements of the award.