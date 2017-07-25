‘Keeping bus routes the same has built confidence in service’

ANY radical route changes or fare increases would weaken confidence in the bus service just as it is returning, the Environment & Infrastructure president has said.

Deputy Barry Brehaut was speaking about the future of the service following another quarterly leap in passenger numbers, which have increased consistently over the last couple of years.

Some of this growth has been driven by non-fare paying passengers, through schemes such as free student travel, with a £3,690,499 subsidy paid to operator CT Plus last year.

However, Deputy Brehaut said they should take care not to make sudden changes just as confidence in the service was on the way up.

‘Confidence in the service comes down to longevity and reliability – with the P2, for example, we started off with one or two people [average] on each journey, now we are up to six or seven.

‘That is because the service has stayed there and people know they can rely on it.’

Passenger numbers are still below the heights of 2010 and 2011, however, Deputy Brehaut said the foundations were now there for steady and continual improvement.