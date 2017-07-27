Electric vehicles a perfect fit for the island, says group

ELECTRIC vehicles benefit the consumer and are an ideal fit for Guernsey, the head of a local advocacy group has said.

This comes as it was announced the UK would ban the sales of petrol and diesel engine vehicles in 2040, the same year as France implements its ban.

The legislation is expected to mean electric vehicles’ popularity will rocket in the island, even before the set year.

Local companies are already using them, however, and there are now more than 100 private owners.

‘Electric vehicle tech is advancing so quickly that it is enabling models to already be available to the wider population,’ said organiser of the EV Expos and the head of EV Guernsey, Sean Fuller, as he welcomed the positive news.

‘By 2040, there will have been huge changes in the models, and range anxiety and charge speed should no longer be an issue.’