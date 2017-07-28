Man behind GcMaf faces charges in a UK court

THE producer of GcMaf is due to appear in a UK court charged with conspiracy to manufacture a medicinal product without a licence, and similar related offences.

David Noakes, the chief executive officer of Immuno Biotech, will appear in Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 20 September after being charged by the Specialist Fraud Division of the Crown Prosecution Service, a spokesman has confirmed.

A local investigation into alleged money laundering, involving two individuals linked with the business, continues.

There also remains an ongoing Health & Social Care Committee investigation into potential offences under the Medicines Law, 2008.

A Guernsey Police spokesperson said the force was aware of the ongoing investigation by the UK Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and of the charges which have been placed in the UK.

‘These are not connected to any investigation currently being handled in Guernsey,’ they said.