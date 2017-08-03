facebook icon twitter icon
App for licensed taxis could make it easier to book one

TAXI drivers have urged people to get into only licensed and legal cabs, with one firm trialling an app which could make it easier to call one.

Lambourne Taxis driver Jonathan Wilkins shows the Taxi Rank Guernsey app, which it is trialling. It could make it easier to book a licensed taxi. (Picture by Adrian Miller, 18972268)

Those in the industry have called for islanders to work with them to stop illegal practices, such as ‘Facebook taxis’.

Leon Gallienne, president of the Guernsey Taxi Owners’ Federation, spoke out after a Jersey development team said they could be bringing an app designed to help streamline the process of ‘Facebook taxis’ to the island.

His comments also came at a time where Lambourne Taxis announced it was using an app, called Taxi Rank Guernsey, which it has taken over after a previous trial about a year ago.

The company is trialling it among its drivers and could open it up to others later on.

Mr Gallienne said the federation’s stance on the illegal operation of any ‘taxi’ remained the same.

‘These are illegal activities and we would urge people to go with a well-regulated taxi,’ he said.

‘We are police-checked, we are insured and we pay our social security and tax contributions.

‘It is the opinion of drivers that the police could do more, but it’s about working together – it’s not easy.

‘It is something you have to continue to monitor and stamp out.’

