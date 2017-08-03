‘I have never seen living pet reptiles so emaciated’

FOUR reptiles rescued by the GSPCA in October last year were ‘found in the worst condition we have ever seen’, the local animal charity has said.

Last October, the GSPCA was involved in rescuing two corn snakes, a royal python and a bearded dragon.

Their owner, Martin Savident, 26, was banned from owning lizards for 10 years and snakes for two years when he appeared in the Magistrate’s Court earlier this week.

Animal welfare manager Lorna Prince said it became immediately clear upon recovering the reptiles that they had not been cared for in some time.

‘The adult bearded dragon weighed just 74g and was wafer thin, while the tangerine corn snake was only 392g at 132cm long – you could clearly see their skeletons.’

GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said it was one of the worst cases of neglect he had ever seen.

‘In over 20 years in animal welfare I can honestly say I have never seen such emaciation in living pet reptiles,’ he said.

‘How the bearded dragon was still alive shows the extremes these animals must have to go to, but if they hadn’t been rescued when they were many have agreed that they wouldn’t have been alive for much longer due to the lack of care and neglect they had suffered.’