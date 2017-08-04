Waves on fast track to secure ‘milestone’ Air Operator’s Certificate

SECURING its Air Operator’s Certificate remains Waves’ major objective, as the Uber-style airline founder said it was still on track to launch later this month.

Nick Magliocchetti said the company was in the final stage of gaining certification with 2-Reg, a ‘milestone’ that the team has been working towards for the past six months.

‘The biggest milestone for us is getting our AOC – it has not been an easy process and we are a better company for going through it,’ he said.

‘We are working closely with 2-Reg to finalise the last phase of the certificate – it would normally take about 18 months, but we have gone through the process in six months.

‘They are an incredible entity that have definitely put us through our paces.

‘It is not easy [to get a certificate] but it has been incredibly valuable.’

‘Our original plan was to launch in August, and we are in August now, so it is close.’