Drink-driver destroys Mount Row wall in weekend crash

A DRINK-DRIVER levelled a roadside wall when he crashed his car on Mount Row, spraying boiling oil and debris across nearby vehicles with part of the engine left embedded in a garage door.

Jonathan Wilson, 21, of Les Ruettes Farm, Les Ruettes, St Andrew’s, appeared in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday to plead guilty to a charge of drink-driving.

A test after the accident on Mount Row on Sunday morning showed he had 94 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of his breath when the legal limit is 35.

The case was adjourned so a probation report could be prepared and Wilson was bailed with a condition not to drive or attempt to drive.

Mount Row residents were awoken at about 1am by the crash on Sunday morning.