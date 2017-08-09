Jaonnet nudism references removed from tourism website

ALL reference to nudism at Le Jaonnet Bay has been removed from the VisitGuernsey website.

Previously it had carried the wording that the south coast beach ‘is not officially a nudist beach, but may not be appropriate for families’.

This has been amended to say: ‘As Le Jaonnet is one of Guernsey’s harder beaches to get to, it does not attract many visitors, making it ideal for a peaceful day in the sun.’

The issue about whether nudism was appropriate on the beach has been raised in a number of letters to the Guernsey Press over the last few weeks.

A VisitGuernsey spokesman said they had changed the website wording to avoid any confusion.

‘It was decided to delete any reference to nudity on the website to prevent any further misquotes and to ensure nobody felt “misled” as was also quoted in the letter,’ he said.

However, he added that the original wording had been correct.

‘It is not officially a nudist [beach], but stating it may not be appropriate for families was also correct,’ he said.

‘There are many reasons that it is considered unsuitable for families. Having to park at Icart car park, which is a substantial distance from the beach, then the cliff path to Jaonnet, then follow the path down the steps and steep ladder onto the bay.

‘With no facilities at the bay, and having to carry all the equipment that families need to enjoy a day on the beach, makes it not first choice when there are so many other beaches that are very well suited.’

There are no official nudist beaches in Guernsey.