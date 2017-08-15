‘Big Pete’ rolls up to L’Eree for West Show

TWO monster trucks and their drivers arrived at L’Eree showground yesterday in anticipation of their performances at the West Show on Wednesday and Thursday.

The trucks, known as the Grim Reaper and Big Pete, weigh approximately 4.5 and 7.5 tonnes each and were transported across from the UK by Condor.

Big Pete Ltd, who are based in York, was invited to the show by president Rodney Dyke after he saw the company appear at a country fair in Dorset.

‘I try to do something different each year. This year will be the biggest yet,’ said Mr Dyke.

Although the company has visited the Channel Islands before at shows in Jersey this is the first time they have been over to Guernsey.

The organisers have provided the team with 20 disused cars which are set to be ‘crushed and pulled apart’ by the trucks for the onlookers’ entertainment.

Big Pete Ltd owner, Michael Murty, has been in the business most of his adult life and his son CJ, 31, also takes part as a driver alongside his father.

While at the wheel, Mr Murty will also be commentating.

‘We are the only company that has a live commentary from the driver. We want to make something that the kids will enjoy,’ he said.