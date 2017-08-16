Richmond pink substance ‘definitely not pollution’

FEARS that a pink substance which has appeared on some local beaches is pollution have been dismissed by a marine biologist.

States veterinary officer David Chamberlain posted pictures of the material on his Facebook page, saying that he had noticed it on island beaches for the last couple of years and asked for suggestions as to what it might be.

The material was particularly prominent at the Richmond end of Vazon Bay, where the sand has turned pink in some areas.

Among those who saw Mr Chamberlain’s post was marine biologist Richard Lord, who visited the site to investigate and take pictures.

He has sent the information he has collected to a number of researchers in the hope of getting a definitive answer.

Mr Lord said that it is definitely not pollution, and he is fairly sure that the substance is purple sulphur bacteria.