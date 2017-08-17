Bus driver made ‘an honest mistake while under pressure’

A VISITOR who was on the bus pictured overtaking cars queuing at L’Ancresse has come to the defence of the driver.

The bus was photographed on the wrong side of the road passing cars stopped at a yellow line at the junction of Les Clotures Road and L’Ancresse Road.

Some have called for the bus driver to be sacked, while CT Plus announced it was taking internal action to deal with the incident.

Keith Harlow, visiting from Staffordshire, was on the bus, however, and he said the bus driver had made ‘an honest mistake’.

‘I can assure everyone it was a genuine accident – I was sat right at the front of the bus, pretty much next to the driver, and both he and I thought that the cars were parked as we came down the road,’ he said.

‘People calling for the man to be sacked is just absolutely ridiculous, a man shouldn’t lose his job over one mistake. My initial thoughts were that the cars were parked, so I’m sure his were too, and he had clearly realised his mistake as we reached the junction. He said to all of the passengers that he was so sorry straight away.’

Mr Harlow added the driver was obviously under pressure from the bus being so full, and, in the circumstances, ‘was being very helpful to people on board’.