Family’s charity skydive in memory of Georgie

THE mother and sister of a young woman who was killed in a car crash last month will be taking on a fundraising parachute jump in her memory next Saturday.

Georgina Le Prevost, 25, died when the car being driven by her boyfriend, Stuart Moorat, 27, left the road and crashed onto rocks at Perelle on 21 July.

Now her mother Jenny and sister Annie, 19, are going to raise funds in her memory and donate them to the Sarah Groves Foundation.

It was Miss Le Prevost who came up with the idea of doing something to raise money in Georgie’s memory, and since she was already considering doing a charity jump she and her mother decided to use it as an opportunity.

Mrs Le Prevost has already done a similar jump, but said that was in France 10 years ago. Georgie herself did a jump three years ago.

It was Mrs Le Prevost’s suggestion to donate any money raised to the Sarah Groves Foundation.

‘They were both too young [to die] and both had everything to live for,’ said Georgie’s father, Andre.

‘Georgie would have supported it,’ said Miss Le Prevost, adding that her sister had done her own share of fundraising, for the charity Hope for a Child, and was among a group to climb Kilimanjaro.

The jump will be from 12,000ft and is a ‘tandem’ one, with the parachutist attached to an instructor.

It is due to take place over L’Eree Aerodrome next Saturday afternoon at about 4.30pm if the weather is suitable.

But Mrs Le Prevost said that, even if it is cancelled, they hope to be able to do it soon after in Jersey if necessary.