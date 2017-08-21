Sculptors shine even without the sun at Art on the Beach

IT WAS not exactly beach weather yesterday, but the clouds and wind did not stop eager artists heading for Vazon for the annual Art on the Beach event organised by the Guernsey Arts Commission.

Top of the attractions was the sand sculpture competition, but there were also plenty of other things to do, from creating ‘sun prints’ (cyanotype pictures) to attending ‘Pirate Skoowl’.

Artist Hugh Rose was decorating the wave breaker with chalks, with contributions from some of the visitors.

There was also music from singer Matt Ward and duo Belacqua (Ellie Martin and Nick Coleman).

Community arts development manager Lottie Barnes said that one of the attractions of the sand sculpture competition was that it was not only children taking part. ‘What’s lovely about this is that it’s open to all ages,’ she said.

‘You see a lot of adults getting involved in the arts, whereas usually they don’t.’

It was also a chance for artists to create something that the public could add to.

There was lots of activity in the sculpture area as the deadline for judging loomed, with the Bergey family and grandmother Denise Fawcett putting the finishing touches to their mermaid, which was built at the request of Elsie-May, 4.

‘We’ve won something every time,’ said Mrs Bergey of the family’s previous entries in the competition, which were a Loch Ness monster and Castle Cornet.

‘We promised Elsie we’d do her mermaid. She’s really into mermaids at the moment.’

The family’s efforts were rewarded when their sculpture won the prize for the most detailed work in the competition.