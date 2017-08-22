Single islanders urged to sign up for dating event

SINGLE islanders looking for love have the chance to take part in a dating evening based on the popular television programme First Dates.

The event, which is in aid of the Tour de Sez charity cycle ride and the Sarah Groves Foundation, is set to take place on 7 October at Urban Kitchen, but hopefuls will have until 22 September to apply.

Attendees pay just £10 as a registration fee, all of which will go to the charity, to be paired with a date based on information provided in an application form and a photograph.

Couples will enjoy a meal of their choosing together before all moving through into a separate bar area to mingle. There will also be live music on the night.

Anyone who wants to take part should email firstdatesguernsey@gmail.com before 22 September to receive an application form.